StockNews.com Upgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to Buy

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
NYSE:TISI opened at $4.18 on Friday. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 186.85% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter.
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
