StockNews.com Upgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to Buy

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Team Stock Performance

NYSE:TISI opened at $4.18 on Friday. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 186.85% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Team

Team Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,535 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Team by 349.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 60,226 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Team by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Team in the first quarter worth $77,000.

(Get Rating)

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.