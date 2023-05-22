Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUFGet Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

Sumitomo Pharma stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.