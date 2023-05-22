Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

Sumitomo Pharma stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Further Reading

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

