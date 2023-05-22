Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Sumitomo Pharma stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.67.
