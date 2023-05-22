SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,407 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.01% of SunOpta worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

STKL opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $902.09 million, a P/E ratio of -76.49 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. SunOpta’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

