Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $43.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $672,008.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,594. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 51.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 84,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,904,000.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 2.74. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.