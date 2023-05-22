SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 64,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,735 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $52.46 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.