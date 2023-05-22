SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after buying an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE:PGR opened at $135.36 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $108.64 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

