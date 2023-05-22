SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 330,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,793,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.09.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $361.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

