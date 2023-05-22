SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,410,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.