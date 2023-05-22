Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

SYM stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,326 shares of company stock worth $984,841 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter worth about $534,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

