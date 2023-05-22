Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,640,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after buying an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

