Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNDX opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 158,564 shares of company stock worth $3,354,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

