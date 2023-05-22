Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $430.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $438.56.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys
In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Synopsys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $408.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.51. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $418.40.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
