Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sysco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.
Sysco Price Performance
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
