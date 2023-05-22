Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of TARO stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.64.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
