Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TARO stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.