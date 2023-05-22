Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.
NYSE TARO opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $40.15.
A number of research firms have commented on TARO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
