Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TARO opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $40.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TARO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

