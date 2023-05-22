Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 909 ($11.39).

TATE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($11.15) to GBX 970 ($12.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.78) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.15) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.21) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

LON:TATE opened at GBX 786.50 ($9.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.80 ($8.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.50 ($10.49). The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4,626.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 796.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 766.23.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

