Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Telefónica (NYSE:TEFGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $4.20 on Friday. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Telefónica by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

