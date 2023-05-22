Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $4.20 on Friday. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Telefónica by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

