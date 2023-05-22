TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.85 million, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 2.54. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,569.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew Sanderson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,167. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,569.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $204,040 over the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

See Also

