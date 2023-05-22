Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $161,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

