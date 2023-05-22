Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Given New $1,378.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,346.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,575.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,994.43. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $1,325.33 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 51.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 114.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

