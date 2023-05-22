The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCBO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. Docebo has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Docebo by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.