The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $34.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $881.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

