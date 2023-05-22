The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stake Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $28.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

