The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Lion Electric Stock Down 1.4 %
LEV stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $447.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.21 and a beta of 2.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
