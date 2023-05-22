The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,188,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $624,537,000 after purchasing an additional 291,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.