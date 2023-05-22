Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.2 %
TRI opened at $125.90 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $94.56 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31.
Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 81.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.
Thomson Reuters Profile
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)
- Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake, Adds 3.46 Million Shares
- What’s Behind The Recent Meteoric Rise Of Tingo Group
- Is PulteGroup Overbought After Double-Digit Gains?
- Netflix Stock Just Had Its Largest Intraday Gain Since 2022
- Analyst Flags Concerns About P&G Growth Despite Earnings Beat
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.