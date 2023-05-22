Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Tower Semiconductor Price Performance
NASDAQ TSEM opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $403.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
