Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $403.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

About Tower Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.