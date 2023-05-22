Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Raised by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,377,000 after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

