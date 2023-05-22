Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $250.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $224.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

