Tredje AP fonden Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $348,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,603 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7,409.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after buying an additional 2,157,836 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Western Digital by 4,081.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after buying an additional 1,684,705 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after buying an additional 1,238,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $38.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

