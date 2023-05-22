Tredje AP fonden Sells 187 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Robert Half International by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $68.36 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $92.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

