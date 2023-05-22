Tredje AP fonden Takes $1.93 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBRDK opened at $77.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $126.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

