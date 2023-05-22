TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after buying an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.