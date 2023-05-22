Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

Trinseo Stock Down 3.8 %

TSE stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $505.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -3.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Trinseo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Trinseo by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Trinseo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Trinseo by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

