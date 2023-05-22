TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.26% of TrueBlue worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TrueBlue stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $497.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.30 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

In other news, EVP Garrett Ferencz acquired 4,944 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,976.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday.

TrueBlue Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.