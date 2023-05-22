U-Haul (UHAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
U-Haul Trading Down 0.8 %
U-Haul stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.40. U-Haul has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Activity at U-Haul
In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of U-Haul
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
U-Haul Company Profile
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U-Haul (UHAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.