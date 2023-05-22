U-Haul (UHAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U-Haul Trading Down 0.8 %

U-Haul stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.40. U-Haul has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at U-Haul

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U-Haul

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,094,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 250,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,262,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 28,416.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 374,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth about $10,241,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

