UBS Group Trims Fortis (TSE:FTS) Target Price to C$53.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.65.

Fortis Stock Performance

TSE FTS opened at C$58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.07.

Fortis Announces Dividend

About Fortis

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

