UiPath (PATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. UiPath has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. On average, analysts expect UiPath to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PATH opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in UiPath by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in UiPath by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,261 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

