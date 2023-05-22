Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $575.00 at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $563.71.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $491.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $525.18 and a 200-day moving average of $497.69. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

