Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RARE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.25.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,299 shares of company stock worth $518,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.