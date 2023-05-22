Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.00 and a beta of 1.29. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
