UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) vs. Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UniCredit and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 9 0 2.80 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

UniCredit currently has a consensus target price of $15.16, indicating a potential upside of 47.73%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

This table compares UniCredit and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.73 $1.82 billion N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp $16.10 million 2.09 $4.71 million $1.87 6.71

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 28.68% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

UniCredit has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UniCredit beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia). The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company engaged in providing banking services. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments and general banking services that include checking, savings, and money market accounts, certificate of deposit for both business and personal accounts, telebanking, and courier services. The company was founded on December 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

