UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,251 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $158.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $412.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.20.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

