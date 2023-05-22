Urban Outfitters (URBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.16 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after buying an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after buying an additional 1,083,423 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after buying an additional 858,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

