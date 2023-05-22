Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $778.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.85%.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

