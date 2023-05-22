Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 1.5 %
Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $778.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.11.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.85%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
