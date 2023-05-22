V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $19.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.37.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $19.07 on Monday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25.

Insider Activity at V.F.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 714,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in V.F. by 138.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of V.F. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in V.F. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.