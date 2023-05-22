V.F. (VFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in V.F. by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in V.F. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 542,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

