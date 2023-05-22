Vai (VAI) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Vai has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.99 million and $30,924.83 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

