Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Down 0.6 %

VALU stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Value Line has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $453.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

