Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Trading Down 0.6 %
VALU stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Value Line has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $453.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.58.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
