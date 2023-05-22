Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. True Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $242.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

